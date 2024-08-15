R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Shares Up 0.2%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. 1,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th.
The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.
