R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Shares Up 0.2%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. 1,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:GDVD Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 76.25% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

