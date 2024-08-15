Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 213,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,276,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $486.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

