Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 213,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,276,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $486.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
