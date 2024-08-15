Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

