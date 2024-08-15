Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE DBM opened at C$6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$586.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.