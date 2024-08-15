Raymond James Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.75. The company has a market cap of C$46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

