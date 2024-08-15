Raymond James Weighs in on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Increases Dividend

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from SNC-Lavalin Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.