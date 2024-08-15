RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 2,920 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RBA stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

