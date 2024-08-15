Ready Capital Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Ready Capital has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 302,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

