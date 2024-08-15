Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.