Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.21) price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.62) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.04).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 896 ($11.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 859.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 976 ($12.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.