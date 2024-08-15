Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Provident Financial (PROV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ: PROV) recently:

8/14/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Provident Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Provident Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

