Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently:
- 8/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $175.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.