Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $686,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.