Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

