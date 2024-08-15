Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 171,339 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 171,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,843,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

