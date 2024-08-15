Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
Repay Stock Performance
RPAY opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. Repay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
