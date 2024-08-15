Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Repay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Repay by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 340,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. Repay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.