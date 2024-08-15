Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

