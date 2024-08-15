Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDI. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

