Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartRent, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmartRent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmartRent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after acquiring an additional 386,845 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 82.0% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,856 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,676,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 41.6% during the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 1,299,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

