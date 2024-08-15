Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

RVP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

