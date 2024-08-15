Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Shares of REVB stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

