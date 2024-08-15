Reviewing Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) & Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbus McKinnon and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Metso Oyj 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.84%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Metso Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $1.02 billion 0.91 $46.62 million $1.62 19.89 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 4.52% 9.50% 4.56% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Metso Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for contractors, aggregates quarries, manufacturing sand, slag recycling, and construction and demolition waste recycling; mobile equipment; and stationary equipment, such as crushers, screens, crushing and screening plants, conveyors, chutes, feeders, and air classifiers. The company provides loading and hauling, crushing, conveying, screening, grinding, floatation, magnetic separation, filtration, material handling, slurry handling, thickening and clarifying, hydrometallurgy, in-pit crush and convey, tailing management, digital twins, and automation services. In addition, the company provides spare and wear parts, which include haul truck liners, crusher spares and wears, conveyor parts, screen/feeder spares, screening media, mill liners and spares, floatation and filtration parts, stacker reclaimers parts, apron feeder parts, slurry pumps parts, thickener parts, and wear lining. Further, it offers life cycle services, maintenance and repairs, modernizations and upgrades, process optimization, and training services. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

