Reviewing Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) & Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Annexon has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annexon and Design Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.47) -3.82 Design Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.86 million ($1.05) -4.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.6% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Annexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Annexon and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -56.52% -46.50% Design Therapeutics N/A -20.79% -19.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Annexon and Design Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00 Design Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Annexon currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.32%. Design Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Annexon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

