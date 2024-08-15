Robert L. Reffkin Sells 27,664 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Compass Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

