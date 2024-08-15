Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $37.32

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $38.45. Roblox shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 890,585 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Roblox Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,613 shares of company stock worth $17,411,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roblox by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

