ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 72,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.21.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

