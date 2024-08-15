Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.25. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2,153,887 shares traded.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,311 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

