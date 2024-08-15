Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.00.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

