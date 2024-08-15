Roivant Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 18,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 2,004 call options.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Roivant Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,221.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 660,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 156,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

