Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.