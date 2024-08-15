Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
CLRB opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
