Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

