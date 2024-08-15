Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $25.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paysafe by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

