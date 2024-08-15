Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $12.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADVM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.