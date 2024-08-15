Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $182.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $152.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

