Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Sable Offshore stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.