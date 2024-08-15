Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR):

8/11/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2024 – Sandy Spring Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

SASR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 641,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 432.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

