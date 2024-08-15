Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $84.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $73.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

