SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

