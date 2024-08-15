SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $69.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 1694748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SE. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA Trading Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.