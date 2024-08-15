SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $69.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 1694748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SE. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SEA Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.