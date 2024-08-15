SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $66.92

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.92, but opened at $70.50. SEA shares last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 2,149,767 shares changing hands.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 857,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $34,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SEA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in SEA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

