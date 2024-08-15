Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of SEE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 374,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 2,222.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 68.1% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,349,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 546,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Sealed Air by 35.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 531,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

