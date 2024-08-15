Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Plans GBX 11.30 Dividend

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 840 ($10.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 749.20. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($12.13). The stock has a market cap of £160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.14, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

