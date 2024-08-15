Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 250,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,922,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.