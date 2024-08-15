ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 804 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $819.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $765.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

