Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

