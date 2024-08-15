Short Interest in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Expands By 68.7%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $25,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABVX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.