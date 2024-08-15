Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 31.4%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

