Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Decreases By 25.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 588,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,670,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 841,964 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 974,028 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,229,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,458,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

