Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Grows By 30.0%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 288,700 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ainos Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIMD opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

