Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 24.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 110,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
