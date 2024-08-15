Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 24.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 110,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 598,941 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.